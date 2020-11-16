Advertisement

Ivory’s Place seeking a larger warehouse for donations

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ivory’s place has been providing families with household items since 2012.

Founder, Janie Crawford, has a big heart.

“I want to be able to serve anybody and everybody,” said Crawford.

She gives to other charities, churches, apartment complexes and more and depends on help from volunteers

“We may be picking up about 10 to 15 pallets a week depending on how many items they give us,” added Crawford. “And 90% of the items we pick up are brand new.”

After partnering with three super Walmarts, Ivory’s place has everything from toys to kitchen appliances. However, there’s just not enough room, which is why they are searching for a larger warehouse.

To make moving efforts easier, she will be giving away as many items as possible soon.

“All that you see here and up there and on the other side, we’re going to be giving away on Friday,” said Crawford. “We partnered with women working for women to do a give away at the airport”

Crawford is hopeful that blessings are coming their way.

“Once somebody blesses us with a new warehouse, we’ll be able to have volunteers come in and help separate, and maybe someone could pick up the items and serve the community,” added Crawford.

Regardless, she’s not willing to let anything get in their way of serving the community.

“We’ve been trying to do this for a very long time and finally it’s manifesting and I just won’t give up trying to make it happen and to serve,” said Crawford.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here for more information.

