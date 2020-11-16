Lake City man arrested in Columbia County on multiple drug and weapons charges

FORT WHITE, Fla.-- Columbia County deputies arrested a man on multiple drug and weapons charges.

A county deputy pulled over Stanley Maxwell over for a traffic infraction, and thats when they say they smelled marijuana. According to the report, the 20-year-old started to act suspiciously during the stop, and the deputy performed a probable cause search.

A search of the car found 46 grams of marijuana and two stolen handguns, which included one from Gainesville - the other was from Baker County.

Deputies also seized 500 dollars in cash.

“This is an example of how a simple traffic violation can lead to much more,” stated Sheriff Mark Hunter in a press release. “Even though law enforcement has had to adapt to overcome many challenges over the last several months, we can assure the public that we are still out here keeping our community safe.”

Maxwell faces several charges including: carrying a concealed firearm, theft of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility on a $36,000 bond.