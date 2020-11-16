Advertisement

MCSO: Detectives are investigating Marion County fatal shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are investigating and in contact with those involved in a fatal shooting in Marion Oaks.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after the Sunday night shooting in the 16,000 block of Southwest 34th Court Road.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

*UPDATE* Detectives have made contact with everyone involved. Currently, detectives feel that there is no threat to the...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 15, 2020

