MCSO: Detectives are investigating Marion County fatal shooting
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are investigating and in contact with those involved in a fatal shooting in Marion Oaks.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after the Sunday night shooting in the 16,000 block of Southwest 34th Court Road.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.