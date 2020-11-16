One man dead after a shooting in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a shooting on Friday.

Elihu Ellis died of a gunshot wound, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 6700 block of SW 5th Place regarding multiple calls of a person being shot.

Deputies are still investigating the 29-year-old’s death.

ASO is asking that anyone with information they feel may be related to this investigation to contact the Combined Communications Center at 352-955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 372-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.