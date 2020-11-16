Advertisement

Pepsi redesigns 2-liter bottles for 1st time in nearly 3 decades

Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly three decades, as seen on the...
Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly three decades, as seen on the right.(Source: PepsiCo via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly 30 years.

The company said the new bottle is easier to pour, thanks to a “grip point” at the bottom that’s 25% slimmer than the old bottle.

The bottle design will be used for more than two dozen of PepsiCo’s drinks, including its line of Pepsi options, Mountain Dew, Crush, Dr. Pepper and Schweppes Ginger Ale.

The new bottles come out in Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Wisconsin on Monday. Pepsi said a nationwide debut is planned for the “near future.”

Coca-Cola’s 2-liter bottles have had a similar contoured designed for more than a decade. That change reportedly led to a boost in sales for Coke’s 2-liter line.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle crash in Lake City led to the arrest of multiple people suspected of selling drugs to...
Four arrested during drug bust in Lake City
Crash puts three people in hospital
Three people sent to hospital in Alachua county after crash
Ken Peng, of Ken Eats Gainesville, says social media backlash to a photo he posted compelled...
Cancel culture or a joke taken too far? Gainesville food blogger takes a break after inappropriate joke
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
DUI crash kills one in Suwannee County
Man wanted in four NCFL counties arrested in Clay County

Latest News

FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
A Baby Yoda doll, by Mattel, is displayed at Toy Fair New York, in the Javits Convention...
Baby Yoda catches a ride on SpaceX flight to International Space Station
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
LIVE: Biden vows to strengthen economy despite exploding pandemic
Seen in this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant...
Prosecutors: Man accused of punching Rick Moranis attacked others