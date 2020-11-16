Advertisement

Suspect on the run is arrested in connection to Marion Oaks shooting

By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspected killer on the run has been arrested in connection with Sunday night’s shooting in Marion Oaks.

At 9 o’clock, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Marion Oaks subdivision for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man dead at the home.

“We located Christopher Hallet decease from a gunshot wound. We did an investigation and we were able to develop Neely Petrie-Blanchard as a suspect. We put out a bolo for her and were able to locate her in Lowndes, Georgia,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Valerie Strong said.

The investigation continued Monday at the home on Southwest 34th Court Road in Marion Oaks.

One neighbor TV20 spoke to Monday said this comes as quite the shock. She said it’s fairly quiet in the neighborhood and the only thing they’ve really had to worry about recently, is a tipped over tree.

“I don’t really hear my neighbors half of the time. There’s not a lot of cars that come through here so it’s really shocking, all of it…I just have prayers for the family of the deceased and the family of the person who did it. I hope that they get the help that they need, if they need any help at all mental, physically, emotionally, anything that they got going on in their lives that may have effected the victim,” Neighbor Michelle Sanchez said.

It is still unclear the exact relationship Hallet and Petrie-Blanchard had.

Officials said detectives and evidence technicians will be sent to Georgia to further investigate.

