The Russell Report: Heisman talk and May Madness?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week, like most other weeks in college football, there will be talk of Heisman Trophy candidates.

We’ve heard the names -- Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones -- all deserving candidates, but let’s not forget one Kyle Trask of Florida.

Add six more touchdown passes to his season total after last week and he has more TD passes than any of them, with 28 on the season. He’s shattering SEC records. His name isn’t being mentioned enough, so I’ll mention it... again... Kyle Trask. Take notice Heisman voters.

Rick Pitino is a voice in college basketball that is heard and he’s speaking up now about May Madness! That’s right, May Madness.

He thinks the start of the college basketball season should be pushed back and play conference-only schedules and I agree with him. His reasoning is sound. He says spiking and protocols make it impossible to play right now and multiple teams have already had to shut down because of the NCAA guidelines in place that anyone who tests positive for COVID should quarantine for 14 days. Contact tracing presents its own set of problems as well.

Florida is supposed to start its season in nine days. The Ivy League has already canceled its winter sports. What will the powers that be do? Delays, cancellations, postponements are inevitable and it could get even worse.

At Marshall University on Saturday, its nationally ranked football team beat Middle Tennessee State on the 50th anniversary of the plane crash that took the lives of everyone on board as they flew for a game, something ironically they didn’t do very much in those days.

The exact cause of the crash isn’t known. It devastated a community. Some who were supposed to be on the plane but didn’t go suffered survivor’s guilt, feeling they should have been on the plane that day. The accident remains the single largest sports-related plane crash ever.

For some, the scars have never healed. But they always remember. The anniversary of that crash occurs on a Saturday, like this past weekend, every seven years and when it does, Marshall always has a home game on that day. And in the midst of one of their best seasons ever, they remembered last Saturday, just as the movie portrays, that they are Marshall!

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.