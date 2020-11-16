The Week Ahead: The stories you need to watch out for the week of Nov 16th

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lake City City Council will swear in three new members on Monday.

Mayor Stephen Witt will be sworn in again, as will District-12 member Jake Hill.

Christopher “Todd” Sampson is the only newly-elected member, as he beat James Crenshaw in a run-off with 51% of the vote.

The Alachua County City Commission will also swear in a pair of new members on Tuesday. Anna Prizzia and Mary Alford will take the places of Hutch Hutchinson and Mike Byerly.

The meeting begins at noon and people can attend and participate in person and virtually.

On Tuesday, the Ocala City Council will decide if this years Christmas parade will be held, due to the pandemic.

The council already decided to cancel the “Light-up Ocala” event and the school district’s band will not be participating in the parade, if it’s held

The parade is currently scheduled for Dec 12.

On Wednesday, the Gainesville Opportunity Center hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of their new building.

The ceremony will begin at 10 am with tours of the building taking place afterwards until 5 pm.

The Gainesville Opportunity Center helps adults with mental illness find jobs and be active in the community.

