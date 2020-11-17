Advertisement

Alachua County Board of County Commissioners swears in two new members

Anna Prizzia and Mary Alford will represent Alachua County District 1 and District 3,...
Anna Prizzia and Mary Alford will represent Alachua County District 1 and District 3, respectfully.(WCJB)
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners swore in two new members during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Anna Prizzia and Mary Alford will represent Alachua County District 1 and District 3, respectfully. Prizzia and Alford replaced former commissioners Hutch Hutchinson and Mike Byerly.

Hutchinson and Byerly were each presented with a framed map of Alachua County during a special meeting where colleagues also expressed gratitude for them.

“As long as at the end of any given day, we have done something to make health, safety and welfare just a little bit more and we do it again the next day and the next day, we end up as a happier, healthier more prosperous place,” Former Commissioner Hutch Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson was first elected in 1998 and served through 2002, before he was elected again in 2012.

Byerly was elected in 2000 and served four terms on the board,

Charles Chestnut was also sworn in on Tuesday and was elected the new Commission Chair.

