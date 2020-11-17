Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza

Police Tape FPD(KVLY)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a shots fired incident at Butler Plaza.

According to GPD, shots were fired in front of the Firehouse Subs around 4:20 p.m. Police say a car with two people inside was hit during the incident but were both unharmed. The driver of the car hit drove away from the area and straight to GPD’s office.

Officers on the scene have found shell casings in the area, however, there are no suspects at this time. It also unclear whether the shooter/shooters were in another vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No one was hurt and police remain on the scene investigating.

