Florida Gators football reports one positive COVID-19 test

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two weeks without recording a positive case, the Florida football team announced one new COVID-19 positive test on Tuesday.

This comes after a weekend that saw four of the seven scheduled SEC games postponed due to COVID-19 related issues- the Ole Miss-Texas A&M game has already been postponed this week.

“I mean, obviously I feel like COVID-19 has had a huge impact on this nation,” receiver Justin Shorter told reporters during a Zoom call on Monday. “It’s just scary to really just see how many people we’ve lost, and obviously praying for them.”

“I feel like anywhere we go is a risk,” added Shorter. “Like, I could literally take two steps, touch something and eat something and I can get corona. But, thankfully I’ve not gotten it yet and hopefully I won’t. It’s definitely scary, but I feel like we’re so focused on our job and just focused on winning that we just don’t even think about it.”

Florida dealt with its own COVID-19 outbreak last month, which postponed its LSU and Missouri matchup. After that outbreak, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin and head coach Dan Mullen both told reporters they needed to evaluate how they handled road games moving forward - since the outbreak followed their first road game to Texas&M.

“We weren’t able to lay a finger on what the exact thing was that kind of caused that outbreak last time we took a trip, but I think we’re doing a great job as a team and the training staff and coaching staff is just doing a great job,” quarterback Kyle Trask said. “We’re going to change up the plans a little bit as far as traveling goes, and pregame and things like that, so just to try to prevent anything like that from happening again, so I think we’re being very proactive with the situation.”

“We’ve put a bunch of different things in place, we’re looking at different things," said Mullen. "Getting on a plane is getting on a plane. We’ve got to be really smart about how we do it. We try like we did before, we’re very defined on where the seating plan is and where everybody is seating on the plane. Making sure everybody has their mask on at all times on the plane. Because some of the guys will fall asleep and take it off or one of those deals. Everyone has their mask on, make sure that is always happening in what we’re doing on the plane. I think they’re going to limit any sort of food or drinks on the plane to try to limit that as much so that people don’t even take their masks off to do that. We’re going to change our routine on gameday as it involves the locker room. Unfortunately I’ve been to Vanderbilt, so I know the visiting locker room situation. We’re going to change our entire pregame routine to try to really limit the amount of time that we would ever spend in the locker room.”

