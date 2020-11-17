Advertisement

Florida not overlooking Vanderbilt

Gators lead the SEC East, Commodores are winless
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After erupting for 63 points in a win over Arkansas, the 5-1 Gators visit the SEC’s only winless team, Vanderbilt, on Saturday.  Head coach Dan Mullen, quarterback Kyle Trask, and defensive back Rashad Torrence spoke on Monday about the need to avoid a letdown against the Commodores.

Adding to the concern for Florida is the fact that there won’t be much atmosphere for a game that kicks off at 11 am local time.  Vanderbilt announced on Monday that attendance will be limited to parents and families of players, and select number of graduate and professional students.

Florida will once again be without Kyle Pitts after the star tight end took a hit to head Nov. 7 versus Georgia.  Freshman wide receiver Trent Whittemore is also out for the game with a broken rib and a punctured lung.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle crash in Lake City led to the arrest of multiple people suspected of selling drugs to...
Four arrested during drug bust in Lake City
Crash puts three people in hospital
Three people sent to hospital in Alachua county after crash
Ken Peng, of Ken Eats Gainesville, says social media backlash to a photo he posted compelled...
Cancel culture or a joke taken too far? Gainesville food blogger takes a break after inappropriate joke
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some...
Deputies searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Gainesville
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
DUI crash kills one in Suwannee County

Latest News

Florida flying high entering trip to Nashville
Dan Mullen, Kyle Trask, Rashad Torrence talk matchup with Commodores
Hawthorne standout signs
Hawthorne’s Mya McGraw signs with Charlotte
Play of the week poll
Top Plays poll Nov. 16
Mya McGraw signing
Mya McGraw signing