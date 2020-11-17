Florida not overlooking Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After erupting for 63 points in a win over Arkansas, the 5-1 Gators visit the SEC’s only winless team, Vanderbilt, on Saturday. Head coach Dan Mullen, quarterback Kyle Trask, and defensive back Rashad Torrence spoke on Monday about the need to avoid a letdown against the Commodores.

Adding to the concern for Florida is the fact that there won’t be much atmosphere for a game that kicks off at 11 am local time. Vanderbilt announced on Monday that attendance will be limited to parents and families of players, and select number of graduate and professional students.

Florida will once again be without Kyle Pitts after the star tight end took a hit to head Nov. 7 versus Georgia. Freshman wide receiver Trent Whittemore is also out for the game with a broken rib and a punctured lung.

