Gainesville woman helps families, entrepreneurs through pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One woman in Gainesville continues to push her limits as an entrepreneur. She is using that passion and her skills with technology to help the community get through the pandemic.

“I’m tech-savvy, a tech geek … I might not look like it but I am," said Angelica Williams.

Williams has been creating her own businesses since she was 19. Fourteen years later she’s the CEO of five different companies.

“Just having a passion to do it and wanting to help people has really been my main drive behind it.”

She attributes a lot of her success to technology as well.

“I am always finding innovative ways to keep my companies at the forefront ... I have virtual styling ... even with t-shirts, I have virtual designs that I set out with my t-shirts ... so technology and social media .... anything that is technology is the basis of my business.”

Williams runs I.W.I.N Consulting, where she helps enrepeneuers market their businesses online-- something that has become key to keeping many businesses alive during the pandemic.

“I have a lot of older clients who don’t know social media at all," said Williams.

From your website, to your LinkedIn, to Facebook, to Snapchat, to Instagram-- Williams has you covered.

On top of it all, Williams is also a youth minister, teacher, and tutor. She and her family provide support to students who have had to make the switch to virtual learning during the pandemic at their church.

Whether it’s in the classroom, in the fashion sense, or in the world of startups, she’s ready to give you the support you need to survive in a world quickly becoming more digitalized every day.

“I tell people a lot when I teach my classes that ‘www’ stands for world-wide-web ... meaning it is a whole world of people and it is a whole audience of people you can serve that is not just local ... so don’t be afraid to step into the unknown with social media marketing and technology.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.