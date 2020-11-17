Gator Wesley Foundation provides free Thanksgiving sandwiches to community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator Wesley Foundation at the University of Florida gave away free Thanksgiving sandwiches Tuesday. They had turkey, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce to enjoy.

The student run organization says this year, more than ever, it is essential to help people that might be less fortunate.

“A lot of families can’t get together and some people maybe rely on that family dinner to get a meal and there’s so many people already struggling with food insecurity even in the Gainesville community," said Erin Lewis, a member of the Gator Wesley Foundation. "It’s just really important to give back to that and really focus on the fact that some of us have been lucky and some of us have been really really unlucky during this time.”

The Gator Wesley Foundation is also teaming up with Trinity United Methodist church to help prepare Thanksgiving baskets for families in need. Those meals will be distributed later this week and next week.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.