Gators basketball announces capacity for home games, safety measures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The O’Dome will be filled at just over 20% capacity this season for Florida men and women’s basketball games.

The University of Florida Athletic Association says they will be limiting capacity for the home games to 2,200 fans. The UAA says they reached this number after consulting with UF Health officials.

The two teams will follow COVID-19 safety protocols established by the SEC Medical Guidance Task Force and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while fans will see new guidelines, signage, and enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the arena.

The arena will feature an increased number of hand sanitizer stations, seats will be physically distanced in pods of two and four seats, and face coverings will be required throughout the entire game.

“Failure to comply with this important health guideline could result in loss of ticket privileges,” Florida said in its press release about fans refusing to wear masks.

Digital tickets will be used instead of paper ones and can be handled through the Florida Gators mobile app or FloridaGators.com/myaccount.

Florida says these protocols are subject to change.

