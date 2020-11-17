Gators fly this week, attempt to avoid second outbreak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time in six weeks, the Gator football team gets on a plane for a true road game. That brings the additional challenge of staying free of COVID-19 while traveling in close proximity. On Tuesday, the University of Florida announced that there is one new positive case in the football program since last week.

The last time that Gators flew together, it was to College Station, Texas for a game on Oct. 10. More than two dozen Florida players and coaches tested positive in the weeks that followed, resulting in the postponement of two games.

Head coach Dan Mullen, wide receiver Justin Shorter, and quarterback Kyle Trask discuss their level of concern and what protocols the team will implement in order to make it a safe trip.

