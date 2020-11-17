Advertisement

Hawthorne coach to face former Gator teammate in playoffs

Friends will be foes for a day in 1A region semis
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When Hawthorne hosts Fort Meade in Friday’s Class 1A-Region 4 semifinal game, there will be a Gator alum leading each team.

Hornet head coach Cornelius Ingram is a friend and former college teammate of Miners head man Jemalle Cornelius, whose team holds a record of 5-3 entering the matchup. Hawthorne is 7-2 overall. The two former Gators won a BCS national title together following the 2006 season.

“He’s one of those guys who took me under his wing when I got to Florida and kind of showed me the ropes, and did everything right on and off the field," said Ingram. "I’m happy for his success, and no matter what happens on Friday night I think our relationship will continue to grow.”

The winner of the Fort Meade-Hawthorne matchup advances to face either Wildwood or Newberry in the region title game.

