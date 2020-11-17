Marion County Supervisor of Elections audit of 2020 general election is 100 percent accurate

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Marion County Supervisor of Elections is giving this year’s general election an a-plus.

The Marion County Public Voting System Audit has been completed. The canvassing board randomly selected a race and precinct to double-check both the machine and hand ballot counts.

They selected precinct 3660 at the Immaculate Heart/Social Hall and checked the congressional district 11 race. The audit was 100 percent accurate with the machine and human counts matching perfectly.

