Advertisement

Marion County Supervisor of Elections audit of 2020 general election is 100 percent accurate

Voting System Post-Election Audit Report
Voting System Post-Election Audit Report(Marion County Supervisor of Elections)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Marion County Supervisor of Elections is giving this year’s general election an a-plus.

The Marion County Public Voting System Audit has been completed. The canvassing board randomly selected a race and precinct to double-check both the machine and hand ballot counts.

They selected precinct 3660 at the Immaculate Heart/Social Hall and checked the congressional district 11 race. The audit was 100 percent accurate with the machine and human counts matching perfectly.

Click here for 2020 election results.

Following the 2020 General Election certification, the Canvassing Board randomly selected a contest and precinct for the...

Posted by Marion County Supervisor of Elections on Monday, November 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some...
Deputies searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Gainesville
Firefighters say the man who lit the fire failed to alert authorities about the blaze.
Cigarette creates blaze that destroys Gainesville home
Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
A vehicle crash in Lake City led to the arrest of multiple people suspected of selling drugs to...
Four arrested during drug bust in Lake City

Latest News

A map of the location of the fatal fall.
Ocala man fatally falls from building
Security camera footage of the suspects robbing a vehicle.
Putnam Deputies searching for car burglars
Mike Freed leaves from FL Supreme Court on a 160-mile run to raise money for charity.
Attorney runs 160 miles across Florida to raise money for legal aid
Putnam County Car Burglary
Putnam County Car Burglary