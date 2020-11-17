Advertisement

Nearly 200 arrested in human trafficking investigation started in Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 200 suspects from across the Southeastern United States have been arrested in connection to a massive human trafficking investigation that started in Florida.

Six agencies, led by the Tallahassee Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security worked for two years and arrested 178 suspects found to be connected to a nationwide human trafficking and child pornography operation.

Operation ‘Stolen Innocence’ began in November of 2018, after the Tallahassee Police’s Special Victim’s Unit was tipped off to a dark-web site that appeared to show a 13-year-old girl being used to make pornography in Tallahassee.

The majority of the suspects arrested were charged with felonies related to production of child porn and human sex trafficking of a minor.

The child whose abuse started the operation was rescued.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some...
Deputies searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Gainesville
A suspected killer on the run has been arrested in connection with Sunday night’s shooting in...
Suspect on the run is arrested in connection to Marion Oaks shooting
A map of the location of the fatal fall.
Ocala man fatally falls from building

Latest News

Nearly 200 arrested in human trafficking investigation started in Florida
Nearly 200 arrested in human trafficking investigation started in Florida
Ocala police investigating a homicide
Ocala police investigating a homicide
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
UF guard backs out of NBA draft
Gators basketball announces capacity for home games, safety measures