Nearly 200 arrested in human trafficking investigation started in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 200 suspects from across the Southeastern United States have been arrested in connection to a massive human trafficking investigation that started in Florida.

Six agencies, led by the Tallahassee Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security worked for two years and arrested 178 suspects found to be connected to a nationwide human trafficking and child pornography operation.

Operation ‘Stolen Innocence’ began in November of 2018, after the Tallahassee Police’s Special Victim’s Unit was tipped off to a dark-web site that appeared to show a 13-year-old girl being used to make pornography in Tallahassee.

The majority of the suspects arrested were charged with felonies related to production of child porn and human sex trafficking of a minor.

The child whose abuse started the operation was rescued.

