Ocala man fatally falls from building

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police say a man from Ocala died after falling from a three-story building in California.

Media outlets are reporting 23-year-old Ryan McAleavey-Smith died after falling over the railing at an apartment complex in Oxnard.

The man lived in Santa Barbara, but according to his social media accounts he is from Ocala.

At this time investigators do not suspect foul play.

They suspect alcohol may have played a roll in the fall.

