Ocala police investigate deadly shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers are investigating another shooting that took place on Sunday that we are just learning about Tuesday. This one was in Ocala.

Today I’m following up on another shooting that happened this past Sunday. This time in Ocala, 44-year-old David Isaac Vega was found suffering from a gun shot wound to his head. He died shortly after he was found by @ocalapd law enforcement. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/RnDHLBxwx1 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) November 17, 2020

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Ocala police officers responded to a home on Northwest 16th place. When officers arrived they found 44-year-old David Vega with a gunshot wound to his head.

“He was at the time breathing, not responsive but breathing so we started to perform CPR until EMS got there,” OPD Public Information Officer, Corie Byrd said.

There was a husband, wife and their daughter at the home at the time of the incident, police officials said. Their son was not there.

“All I know is that my husband came inside and said somebody was shot on our porch. I’m out here with my daughter. I’m walking the block. I’m so scared, just send somebody please,” the wife said to a 911 dispatcher.

According to the police report, the wife said she was in the bathroom when she heard a ‘pop’, and a few minutes later her husband came into the home and told her someone was shot on their porch.

She fled with her daughter waited down the street until police arrived.

Ultimately Vega died at the home 20 minutes later.

Officials said it is still unclear how Vega ended up at the home and what relationship he had with the family who lives there.

But Neighbor Veronica Natrillo said she’s only had positive interactions with the family.

“I know, I met the guy. A couple of times we’d say hello, we’d cross paths and say hello when I pick up the garbage or pick up the mail. One time he threw out a piece of furniture and I asked him if he would help me to put in my yard, to put plants on the top and he said yes so he brought the furniture to my yard, so he seems like a normal, nice guy,” Natrillo said.

Ocala police are investigating this as a homicide.

“We are not thinking this is a suicide. We didn’t recover any type of weapon on the person. They did have a cane but that was processed and put into evidence. This is definitely a homicide,” Byrd added.

Police said the residents who live in the home where this happened are not believed to be suspects at this time.

Vega does have a history with law enforcement. He was previously in the Marion County jail for domestic battery.

