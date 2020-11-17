Advertisement

Ocala police investigating a homicide

By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday Morning.

Police found David Vega was found with a gunshot wound to his dead on the 3000 block of NW 16th Place - thats just north of US27 and east of I-75.

According to police, when they arrived on the scene they found Vega on the ground in a carport, losing a lot of blood. One officer tried to stop the bleeding and then turned to CPR to try to save Vega’s life, but the 44-year-old was declared deceased on the scene.

Investigators do not believe Vega knew the people who live in the home where he was located.

The investigation is ongoing, and TV20 will have the latest developments on this story over the air and online.

