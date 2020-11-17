Ocala police investigating a homicide

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday Morning.

Police found David Vega was found with a gunshot wound to his dead on the 3000 block of NW 16th Place - thats just north of US27 and east of I-75.

Today I’m following up on another shooting that happened this past Sunday. This time in Ocala, 44-year-old David Isaac Vega was found suffering from a gun shot wound to his head. He died shortly after he was found by @ocalapd law enforcement. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/RnDHLBxwx1 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) November 17, 2020

According to police, when they arrived on the scene they found Vega on the ground in a carport, losing a lot of blood. One officer tried to stop the bleeding and then turned to CPR to try to save Vega’s life, but the 44-year-old was declared deceased on the scene.

Investigators do not believe Vega knew the people who live in the home where he was located.

The investigation is ongoing, and TV20 will have the latest developments on this story over the air and online.

