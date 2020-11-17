Advertisement

Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find it hard to breathe through a face mask during exercise, there’s probably no reason to take it off.

That’s a conclusion from U.S. and Canadian researchers, who published their study on Monday in the journal The Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

The researchers said breathing through a face mask during physical activity can feel harder, but there’s little evidence that masks significantly impact lung function or make any measurable difference for people who are in good health.

They said their conclusion applies pretty much the same to men and women, and to adults of all ages.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some...
Deputies searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Gainesville
A suspected killer on the run has been arrested in connection with Sunday night’s shooting in...
Suspect on the run is arrested in connection to Marion Oaks shooting
A map of the location of the fatal fall.
Ocala man fatally falls from building

Latest News

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
Ocala police investigating a homicide
Ocala police investigating a homicide
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast