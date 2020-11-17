The red bandana bandit is in custody after robbing five businesses across three counties

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The red bandana bandit is behind bars.

Putnam County Sheriff’s office was joined by fellow deputies from Clay, Alachua and Bradford counties on Tuesday afternoon announcing the arrest of Noe Cruz.

The 22-year-old is accused of stealing more than $6000 from five businesses in three counties in October. The robberies were in Putnam, Bradford, and Alachua Counties.

SWAT teams raided Cruz’s home in Clay County, where they they found him and the weapons used in the robberies.

Cruz hails from Keystone Heights and was known to wear the same outfit at each robbery.

At a press conference, Sheriff Gator Deloach said Cruz wore a red bandana and his left shoe appeared to be falling apart and was held together with electrical tape.

Cruz was arrested in Clay County and is being held in the Bradford County jail.

