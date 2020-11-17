The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida is tight-lipped after stripping the name of alumnus and biotech entrepreneur, Joesph Hernandez from a building on campus. Hernandez is a triple-Gator graduate and the owner of Gainesville Country Club.

The new chemistry building was named for Hernandez in 2017 when he pledged $10 million to the university. Officials with UF refuse to disclose how much Hernandez has paid towards that multi-million dollar promise.

In a statement, Director of Issue Management and Crisis Communications, Hessy Fernandez, says Hernandez and UF reached a mutual agreement for a new commitment that focuses on supporting students impacted by COVID-19. Although, she declined to explain how much money will be given, or how it will be spent.

Below is the statement from UF:

The University of Florida occasionally adjusts and amends individual gift agreements based on changes in donor circumstances and interests, which can change over the lifetime of each agreement. While these individual agreements and any potential changes to them are confidential, UF always strives to keep our donors' wishes and best interests in mind while balancing the priorities of the university.

Recently we received a request from Joseph Hernandez to create a new commitment to the University of Florida to focus on supporting students who have pressing needs as they navigate changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have mutually agreed to release Mr. Hernandez from his previous commitment, and as a result of these changes, remove his name from Hernandez Hall.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.