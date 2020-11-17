Advertisement

UF Health ranked one of the best places to work by Forbes

UF Health
UF Health(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It doesn’t get much better.

UF Health was ranked as one of the best places to work in the Sunshine State.

Forbes magazine released the rankings of the 100 best workplaces in each state and a national list of the top 300 organizations for female employees.

Forbes listed UF Health as the 12th best place to work in Florida.

The business magazine put UF Health at 50th in the nation for female workers.

Lists were created by surveying tens of thousands of workers at large employers across the country.

The most liked workplace in Florida was Costco.

