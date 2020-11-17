University of Florida is testing UF Alert system

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is only a drill.

The University of Florida is testing its emergency alert system.

Those who are signed up for UF Alerts should receive multiple alerts from various methods of communication.

Recipients will be asked to complete the UF Alert Day Exercise.

The drill is to help students, faculty, and residents become familiarized with the system.

UF Alert is designed to immediately notify the campus community about emergencies or dangerous situations.

