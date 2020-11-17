Advertisement

University of Florida is testing UF Alert system

You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert(The University of Florida)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is only a drill.

The University of Florida is testing its emergency alert system.

Those who are signed up for UF Alerts should receive multiple alerts from various methods of communication.

Recipients will be asked to complete the UF Alert Day Exercise.

The drill is to help students, faculty, and residents become familiarized with the system.

UF Alert is designed to immediately notify the campus community about emergencies or dangerous situations.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some...
Deputies searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Gainesville
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Firefighters say the man who lit the fire failed to alert authorities about the blaze.
Cigarette creates blaze that destroys Gainesville home
A vehicle crash in Lake City led to the arrest of multiple people suspected of selling drugs to...
Four arrested during drug bust in Lake City

Latest News

Voting System Post-Election Audit Report
Marion County Supervisor of Elections audit of 2020 general election is 100 percent accurate
A map of the location of the fatal fall.
Ocala man fatally falls from building
Security camera footage of the suspects robbing a vehicle.
Putnam Deputies searching for car burglars
Mike Freed leaves from FL Supreme Court on a 160-mile run to raise money for charity.
Attorney runs 160 miles across Florida to raise money for legal aid