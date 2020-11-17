University of Florida tests Emergency Alert System

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If you received a UF alert today, there’s no need to worry. They’re just doing their annual system test.

UF sent out four different emergency alerts throughout the course of the day. They sent out one for the main UF campus, one for UF Health in Gainesville, one for UF Health in Jacksonville, and one for UF Health in Lake Nona.

UF officials are very pleased with how the alert system has worked over time.

“All of the tools that we have at our disposal have just made it so much more effective," says UF spokesperson Steve Orlando. "And part of the thing too that works so well is not only do we get to test the system, but it also gives students, faculty and staff a familiarity with the system so they would know what to expect if an emergency arose.”

Orlando says they test the alert system once a year during the fall semester.

