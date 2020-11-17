Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection to Marion Oaks murder

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - We are learning more about the murder of a Marion County man.

Neely Petrie-Blanchard is behind bars after shooting and killing Christopher Hallett on Sunday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, the 33-year-old woman killed Hallett after Petrie-Blanchard believed he could no longer help her regain custody of her children.

RELATED STORY: Suspect on the run is arrested in connection to Marion Oaks shooting

She drove to Georgia where a Lowndes County deputy heard the nationwide alert for Petrie-Blanchard and called his brother, who is a deputy in Marion County.

A short time later, the deputy in Lowndes County saw the suspect at a gas station and he was arrested.

She is in the Lowndes County jail and is awaiting extradition to Marion County .

