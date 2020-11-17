Advertisement

Water main break, fire hydrant replacement cause boil water notices in High Springs and Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A boil water notice is in effect for some High Springs residents following a water main break.

A street was flooded at Southside Court and Northwest 176th Avenue Monday.

Crews stopped the leak but repairs are ongoing.

A yellow tag will be placed on the doors of homes under a boil water notice.

Residents are asked to boil water until the end of the day Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Lake City, some people also under a boil water notice.

The Lake City Professional Plaza at the corner of Northwest Ridgewood Avenue and US Highway 90 is affected.

This includes Pelican Snowballs, the Department of Revenue, and DCF offices among others.

The notice is due to a scheduled fire hydrant replacement.

