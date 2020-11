HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday the High Springs Fire Department posted updates on their Facebook page, informing viewers that there is a lot of smoke in the area of NW 202nd Street due to a brush fire.

Fire crews were called from Alachua County and Lacrosse to help contain the 10 acre fire which set several hay bales on fire.

