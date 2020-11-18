A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars on Wednesday morning in connection to the shots fired incident at Butler Plaza on Tuesday evening.

Contessa Cook was arrested on charges of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Gainesville Police say the 32-year-old drove to the Firehouse Subs at Butler Plaza, where the father of Cook’s daughter and another person were sitting in their car. According to the police report, the two victims were broadcasting live on Facebook around town, when they started to argue with Cook.

RELATED STORY: DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza

Cook then drove to the restaurant and found the two victims inside of their car. GPD says an unnamed co-defendant exited the car and fired at least six shots at the victims. No one was harmed. The victims left the scene but noticed Cook following, however, after a couple of miles they no longer saw her and that is when they called law enforcement.

The victims were speaking with police officers when they received a call from Cook. During this phone call, police overheard Cook yelling at both victims. After they asked her why she tried to kill them, she replied that "she lived in a bad neighborhood and that she was not playing around.”

Cook did not reveal the identity of the suspect that shot at the vehicle during the phone call.

Cook is now being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.