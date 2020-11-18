Alachua County school board members McNealy, McGraw are historically sworn-in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s a moment in history for Alachua County marked by masks, social distancing and bringing the voices of black women to the table. This comes as Dr. Leanetta McNealy and Diyonne McGraw take their place on the Alachua County school board in a way that no one has ever done before.

“So I’m ready, willing and able to go to work,” said McGraw.

As the new kid on the school board’s block, McGraw replaces Eileen Roy for the District 2 seat.

Her plan is to be good trouble. After an ode to the late John Lewis in her speech, McGraw made a promise to bring change for all students.

“And our kid’s succession and entrance plan started at the same time that they enter high school,” added McGraw. “And when they graduate and walk out the doors of Alachua county they were prepared and ready to be positive members of this community and make a difference across the world. That’s what it looks like.”

Although, it takes a village to improve a school district as shown by the swarm of sorority sisters supporting the two board members.

“The unity will be the thing that will bring us soaring to higher heights,” said McNealy.

A village with the voice of McNealy who was sworn-in for her third term on the board. Her key to a successful term is to listen, learn and include everyone.

“You can believe me, that I will always listen,” added McNealy. “I will always take action and when I say that I will be for you and do for all students, every student in Alachua county, I mean it with all sincerity.”

In their first meeting as a new school board, members voted to have McNealy serve as the new Chair with Tina Certain by her side as Vice-Chair.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.