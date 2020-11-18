Advertisement

All P.K. Yonge teachers to return to campus after letter sent from Florida Department of Education

By Brianda Villegas
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Middle and high school students at P.K Yonge will now have the option to take face-to-face classes after having to learn virtually through Zoom since the fall semester started.

In a letter to P.K Yonge school leaders, the Florida Department of Education directed all teachers to return to campus or the school could risk losing funding that was a benefit of the state’s Emergency Order. The letter sent by the state said the state received complaints about the school not providing in-person instruction for middle and high school students.

In the school’s original plan approved by the Florida Department of Education in July, elementary students could choose between virtual or face-to-face classes.

For middle and high school students, the original plan had them meeting with teachers via Zoom, whether or not students were located on or off campus.

P.K. Yonge is now offering face-to-face classes, five days a week, for any student’s family who prefers it. Virtual instruction will also be available for all students.

Class for students who have decided to opt for in-person instruction will begin Thursday at 8 a.m. Students will be given campus maps when they arrive.

For students and families who would like to request to return to campus, an email will be sent out to later this week with further details. Those requests are due on Nov. 29.

