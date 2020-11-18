Uppercrust bakery prepares for holiday rush amidst pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanksgiving gatherings with friends and family may look a little different this year, but the food on the table doesn’t have to.

In the Gainesville community since 1981, Uppercrust bakery seems to have it figured out when it comes to their selection of breads, sweets, wines and more, but the way you order your goods this year may be a little different.

Typically serving around three to four hundred people a day, Uppercrust owner Ben Guzick said it’s not uncommon for that number to nearly double around the holidays.

“During the holiday weekend specifically we can climb to five or six hundred, but we have an army of servers who are ready to take each party as quickly as we can,” said Guzick.

This year, the line of people that would usually wrap around the store and out the door will be no longer. A four guest capacity inside the store is being enforced to maintain social distancing.

“Folks have been so so good throughout the pandemic about respecting that and each other and us and so that’ll certainly continue through Thanksgiving where in past years it’s been kind of a madhouse,” said Guzick.

To shorten the wait the bakery now emphasizes online pre-ordering and curbside pick up.

“Pre-ordering is super helpful because that’s a separate line in and can be kind of just negotiate it outside and in there trying to be less of a wait,” said Guzick.

But for many regular customers, like Steve Otton, they say the line is worth the wait.

“The quality is so good and there’s probably no other place in Gainesville as good as this so people wait for good things a little longer than they wait for average things,” said Otton.

The most ordered item around this time of year they say isn’t a pie or cranberry filled pastry, but is a sugar cookie.

“Sugar cookies are no joke here. We have two bakers whose express job is for like a week straight to just bake, decorate, and ice sugar cookies,” said Guzick.

