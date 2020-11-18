Advertisement

Gainesville Masonic Lodge 41 to hold rededication ceremony

Gainesville Masonic Lodge 41 will hold a rededication ceremony Wednesday at its new location.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Masonic Lodge 41 will hold a rededication ceremony Wednesday at its new location.

The ceremony will take place at 2207 SW 13th St, just behind Adam’s Rib Company. The ceremony will feature special guest MW Grand Master of The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Florida.

The meeting won’t be open to the public, but people are welcome to join for dinner and other activities. Only 40 people will be allowed to join, and guests must RSVP beforehand. Once capacity is reached, notifications letting people know will be sent out.

Mask wearing, social distancing and temperature checks will all be required to attend.

