Gainesville Opportunity Center to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new building

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Opportunity Center will make history on Wednesday, opening their first building.

To celebrate the occasion, the center will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 am. The new facility is at 1210 NW 14th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601.

The Gainesville Opportunity Center is a non-profit group that helps adults living with mental-illness find jobs and be active in the community.

