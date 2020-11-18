Advertisement

Marion County Commission approves small poultry processing facility

A special use permit application submitted to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners is proposing the plant to be built west of I-75 on NW 193rd St.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has approved a special use permit for a new poultry processing facility near Micanopy.

The decision was made during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The application, submitted by King Tut Corporation out of Newberry, was approved with additional stipulations designed to address neighbors' concerns over noise, smell, and solid waste.

The application was approved by a vote of 4 to 1, with Craig Curry in dissent. In his dissent, Curry cited concerns over sewage, how wet the property, and the the facility’s proximity to neighbors.

The plant is designed to process between 1000 and 1200 chickens a week. This processing facility will help supply product for Zeezenia International Market, an ethnic grocery store in Gainesville. Zeezenia International Market currently sells their chickens out of a farm in Newberry and wants to build its own facility to expand their farming capacity.

City of Newberry leaders and residents near the poultry farm located in Newberry had sent letters in support of the proposed plant to the Marion County Commission prior to the decision.

