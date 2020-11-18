Marion County Commission approves small poultry processing facility

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has approved a special use permit for a new poultry processing facility near Micanopy.

The decision was made during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The application, submitted by King Tut Corporation out of Newberry, was approved with additional stipulations designed to address neighbors' concerns over noise, smell, and solid waste.

The application was approved by a vote of 4 to 1, with Craig Curry in dissent. In his dissent, Curry cited concerns over sewage, how wet the property, and the the facility’s proximity to neighbors.

The plant is designed to process between 1000 and 1200 chickens a week. This processing facility will help supply product for Zeezenia International Market, an ethnic grocery store in Gainesville. Zeezenia International Market currently sells their chickens out of a farm in Newberry and wants to build its own facility to expand their farming capacity.

City of Newberry leaders and residents near the poultry farm located in Newberry had sent letters in support of the proposed plant to the Marion County Commission prior to the decision.

RELATED STORIES:

Small poultry processing facility proposed for location outside of Micanopy

Planning board for Marion County does not recommend the BOCC to approve King Tut Corp application

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.