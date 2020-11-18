Metcalfe Elementary school has walls put up on new addition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Students at Metcalfe Elementary got to witness the first walls going up for the new additions to their school on Tuesday.

“The Wildcats are the very, very first students in Alachua County to see their school walls go up like this, the very first ‚and that’s pretty cool, and once it happens, the school will go up so fast you wont even know it,” Superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools Karen Clarke said.

Previous Story: ACPS hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Metcalfe Elementary School

The school district is building two additional two-story classroom buildings. The rooms will be equipped with new desks and supplies.

Tt’s one of three schools undergoing reconstruction in the county.

The new classrooms are expected to be ready by August of next year.

Related Story: Construction begins for new school in Alachua County

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.