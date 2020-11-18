Millhopper Montessori School students compete in 3D printing challenge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students designed inventions that were out of this world for a 3D printing space challenge.

Seventh and eight graders at Millhopper Montessori School in Gainesville participated in a 3D printing challenge.

17 students participated in the challenge and were put into five groups with three or five students in each group.

Students designed a 3D item of their choice which could be helpful for the International Space Station to use.

The designs students created were:

Thyone: a Moonway magnetic levitation train

CleanSpace: a zero-gravity showering system for astronauts

CLEAN: a UV light cleaning compartment

SmartSpace: LunarArch habitat for astronauts

MarsBox: Storage compartment for astronauts

The school hosted a series of virtual field trips with the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention to assist them with their ideas.

“This is new for the Cade and this is new for us but this might be the next step for education in what we’re going through right now,” said Millhopper Montessori School’s Science Teacher Sherilyn Farris. “Our virtual field trips and interacting in a virtual environment.”

Farris said she admires the students’ determination to learn during the pandemic.

“They’re so used to being able to work on something and then switch over to a Google hangout to work in a group then come back to a zoom,” Farris said. “They’ve really done a great job of doing that seamlessly.”

The categories students competed for in the challenge were best 3D model, people’s choice, most feasible concept, most creative, best presentation, and best research.

The next goal for the class is to physically 3D print their ideas into a small model.

The class has been collaborating through a 3D modeling program called Tinkercad and their next step is to utilize Arduino which helps with coding.

