New Marion County School Board chair and vice-chair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School Board members selected a new chair and vice-chair.

Nancy Thrower was selected to lead the board-- she is half way through her third term on the school board. As chair Thrower will be responsible for holding twice-monthly school board meetings and year-round work sessions

The vice chair will be Kelly King, who is serving her second term. As vice-chair King will serve various board appointments and will serve as needed in Thrower’s absence.

They were chosen unanimously by the other members including Allison Campbell, who was sworn in for her first term today.

Both Thrower and King are former educators.

