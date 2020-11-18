Advertisement

Oak Hammock hosts Scarecrow Festival

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents at a senior living facility competed to be the best scarecrow designer this fall.

A group of Oak Hammock residents from independent living hosted the first-ever Scarecrow Festival to celebrate a new cottage in the communal garden.

People came out of their homes and apartments and walked along the boardwalk and through the garden to see the display of more than 30 scarecrows and voted for their favorites.

Winners will receive cash prizes and the organizer for the event, Peg Owens, said the contest will last through Sunday.

“We have had so many things canceled because of COVID-19 and we didn’t have anything and I woke up thinking why don’t we have everybody out in the garden around Thanksgiving and that’s how this worked.”

The senior living facility is planning to host more events for the residents such as a hot chocolate bar and an ugly sweater contest.

The events are not open to the public and are only for residents.

“We’re trying to bring a lot of social events to where we can be physically distant because we don’t want to be socially distant just physically distant,” said Director Of Community Services Katherine Osman.

Director of Sales and Marketing Nickie Doria wrote in a statement to TV20 that during the coronavirus pandemic much about resident life has changed at Oak Hammock but the spirit and vitality of the people did not change.

Doria said they are finding ways to be physically distant while being socially close.

She shared at this time, most visitation restrictions have been lifted for residents in independent living, as long as guests can pass a screening at the guard gate and remain within private residences or in outdoor spaces.

Visitation restrictions are in place at the Health Pavilion, where visitors must follow several state and federal guidelines before being able to see their loved ones.

