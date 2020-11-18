Ocala City Council appoints new chief of police

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -City council members voted unanimously Tuesday to make Mike Balken the chief of police.

Balken was appointed interim chief by Mayor Kent Guinn on Nov. 5th after the death of Chief Greg Graham. Balken previously served as Deputy chief under Graham.

In a Facebook post, the department said “Congratulations on the unanimous appointment of Chief Mike Balken. Chief accepted his appointment tonight at the council meeting surrounded by friends and family showing their support. Congratulations to Chief Balken and the Community who we know you will serve with pride and integrity.”

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a plane crash Oct. 25th near Dunnellon. He was the only person onboard the aircraft.

