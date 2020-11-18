Overdose death leads to homicide indictment in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury indicted a man for one count of homicide after the drugs he sold led to another man’s death.

David Gilchrist was found to have negotiated and delivered fentanyl to Nicholas Rubino. Rubino was found unresponsive in the Piesano men’s restroom by fellow employees on Dec. 2, 2018. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found Rubino to have no pulse and not breathing; he died in the hospital two days later.

The Ocala Police Department, along with Agents from the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), conducted an investigation into his death. A hypodermic needle filled with Fentanyl was found next to Rubino’s body, and the death was ruled as a drug overdose after an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was drug toxicity.

When officials interviewed Gilchrist he admitted to selling drugs to Rubino, saying he sold drugs to support his drug habit.

This grand jury decision comes after a relatively recent law that allows dealers to be charged with murder if their customers overdose and die using fentanyl. It also imposes a minimum three year sentence for anyone caught with at least four grams of fentanyl or other similar drugs like carfentanil. Meanwhile, those caught with 14 or more grams of fentanyl will be imprisoned for at least 15 years and those caught with 28 or more grams would serve minimum 25-year prison sentences. The law was signed by then Gov. Rick Scott.

Rubino’s indictment for homicide is the third of its kind within the last two years that has been directly linked to a drug overdose case.

“The message should be very clear; if you sell drugs that kill people then expect to be charged with homicide,” said investigators in a press release.

OPD has responded to over 319 overdose calls over the past year, 38 of which resulted in the death of the victim, and 132 where OPD officers administered Narcan to save the victim’s life. In most all of our cases, fentanyl has been the primary contributor, if not the sole contributor, in all death cases in Ocala and Marion County.

