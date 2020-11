GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People may experience delays or interruptions when calling the Alachua County Jail this week.

According to sheriff’s office officials, they’re upgrading the phone and visitation systems at the jail.

The process is expected to take a week.

They hope to keep delays and interruptions to a minimum.

Alachua County will begin upgrades on the phone and visitation systems at the Department of the Jail beginning tomorrow... Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.