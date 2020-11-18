Advertisement

Pets up for adoption in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion Co. looking for their new loving homes.

Aero is a 6-year-old hound breed mix that’s 85 lbs of pure love.

According to the staff his handsome guy is just the right amount of goofy.

He is well behaved and loves greeting guests with a smile.

Speaking of smiles, 7-year-old Larry has got a grin of his own.

The shelter would love to find someone who could wake up to see this face at the start of the day.

Lena is a 12-year-old tortoise-shell cat.

She is a super-cuddler and is happy to give out some loving.

She would be great for someone --- looking for some real appreciation in a companion.

Cat and kitten adoptions still free as are dogs and puppies on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.

Senior pet adoptions are free as well as part of national adopt a senior pet month.

Adoptions include spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County animal services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Thursday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

