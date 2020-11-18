The 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will go ahead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 65th Ocala Christmas Parade will go ahead as planned.

The parade, which is scheduled for Dec. 12, will receive its permit after the Ocala City Council voted to approve the parade permit passes 4 to 1, with Councilman Brent Malever the only dissenting vote.

According to Assistant City Manager, Ken Whitehead, the event complies with the guidance laid out in the state’s phase 3 reopening plan and conforms to health department recommendations to include mitigation practices - since the Friends of the Christmas Parade group submitted a plan.

On the other hand, Marion County Health Department Administrator Mark Lander, who was asked to speak at the meeting by Councilman Ire Bethea, spoke about the county’s weekly positivity rate, which is seeing an increase at this time - Marion County reported a 12.37% positivity rate on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Although the parade will go on as scheduled, Marion County Public Schools will not participate this year after the school board voted to not to allow students to participate.

The parade will be at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Here’s something to smile about! Visitors to Ocala’s downtown square can now enjoy the Christmas decorations they put up every year. #ChristmasInOcala pic.twitter.com/aBXIjEDceQ — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) November 17, 2020

