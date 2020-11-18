Advertisement

The 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will go ahead

The Christmas parade, which is scheduled for Dec. 12, will receive its permit after the Ocala...
The Christmas parade, which is scheduled for Dec. 12, will receive its permit after the Ocala City Council voted to approve the parade permit passes 4 to 1(Friend's of the Christmas Parade)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 65th Ocala Christmas Parade will go ahead as planned.

The parade, which is scheduled for Dec. 12, will receive its permit after the Ocala City Council voted to approve the parade permit passes 4 to 1, with Councilman Brent Malever the only dissenting vote.

According to Assistant City Manager, Ken Whitehead, the event complies with the guidance laid out in the state’s phase 3 reopening plan and conforms to health department recommendations to include mitigation practices - since the Friends of the Christmas Parade group submitted a plan.

On the other hand, Marion County Health Department Administrator Mark Lander, who was asked to speak at the meeting by Councilman Ire Bethea, spoke about the county’s weekly positivity rate, which is seeing an increase at this time - Marion County reported a 12.37% positivity rate on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Although the parade will go on as scheduled, Marion County Public Schools will not participate this year after the school board voted to not to allow students to participate.

The parade will be at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Side by side chemistry building wall
The University of Florida removes Joseph Hernandez name from chemistry building
Police Tape FPD
DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Butler Plaza
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football plays of the week
A map of the location of the fatal fall.
Ocala man fatally falls from building
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
DUI crash kills one in Suwannee County

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Gainesville police arrested 32 year old Contessa Cook on charges of attempted murder, police...
A woman arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at Butler plaza
A special use permit application submitted to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners...
Marion County Commission approves small poultry processing facility
Bakery prepares for holiday rush amidst pandemic
Uppercrust bakery prepares for holiday rush amidst pandemic