Three men arrested after months-long drug investigation in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three men were arrested in Marion County in connection with a drug investigation that started in April.

Lloyd Kinsler, Ahmar Porter and Michael Robinson are charged with selling narcotics in Ocala and Marion County.

Ocala Police Department says multiple agencies were involved in the bust.

The men sold large amounts of meth, cocaine and marijuana, as well as heroin and fentanyl - fentanyl has been identified as the number one contributor in deaths both in the county and the city.

According to officials, Porter and Robinson were both identified as moving large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. As the investigation continued, all indications pointed toward Porter as being the main source for the narcotics being distributed to not only Robinson, but Kinsler as well. Robinson and Kinsler were actively selling narcotics throughout the area.

“I am very proud of the hard work, dedication and commitment of everyone involved," said Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) Director, Captain Greg Martin, after his team’s efforts. "This longterm investigation identified drug traffickers that were manufacturing and distributing large quantities of narcotics throughout the streets of our County and City. On top of the many charges you will see listed below for each defendant, focus on the raw 177 grams of fentanyl that was recovered. An additional 15.5 grams of Fentanyl/Heroin (mixed) was also collected. Fentanyl overdoses are the number one killer from within our community. It is our hope that these arrests will slow down the overdose pandemic taking place within our communities.”

Police say arrests are pending on 13 more suspects who face more than 100 drug charges.

Total weights and seizures: Methamphetamine:

14.8 Pounds (6712.5 grams- nearly 7 kilos)

Cocaine: 192.21 grams MDMA- 28.5 grams

Fentanyl: 177 grams Heroin/Fentanyl: 15.5 grams

Marijuana: 11.5 Pounds (5 Kilos)

Oxycodone Pills: 19 grams

2019 Dodge Durango 2019

Ford F-250, 2014

Chrysler 300 2019

Ford Mustang GT

(2) AR 15 Assault rifles

(1) handgun

Over 25K in cash

Charges for Kinsler:

(3) counts sale and possession powder cocaine

(2) counts sale and possession crack cocaine

(1) count trafficking in methamphetamine

(2) counts of unlawful use of 2 way communication

Armed trafficking in methamphetamine

Armed trafficking in fentanyl

Armed trafficking in cocaine

Manufacturing crack cocaine

Possession of MDMA w/intent to distribute

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Rent structure for manufacturing /distribution controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

