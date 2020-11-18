University of Florida students create donation drive to help hurricane victims in Honduras

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at the University of Florida are helping families in Honduras who are recovering from Hurricane Eta.

UF students are hosting a donation drive for families in Honduras.

The students are asking for for non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, first-aid medication, clothes, hygiene products, and furniture as well.

UF Nematology Masters Student David Moreira is one of the organizers for the drive and he said that thousands of people are in shelters after the hurricane’s destruction.

“Any kind of donations that people think that are in still good condition and that can be useful for other people we are taking them in,” Moreira said. “But the first necessity is non-perishable food and first aid medication including hygiene products for all the people that are in shelters right now in Honduras which is estimated to be over 50,000 people right now.”

His family and girlfriend are in Honduras and he said that his girlfriend shared with him that conditions in the country are bad after Hurricane Eta.

“The help is really needed besides what we see on social media and on news outlets because people have lost everything,” Moreira said. “The fact that we are in a middle of a pandemic makes things a lot more worse.”

He explained the impact most families are facing in Honduras.

"The flooding was is severe in some parts in Honduras that people lost their entire livelihood. Moreira said. “Their entire possessions were lost due to the water and mud.”

Moreira said the country has not recovered fully from Hurricane Mitch in 1998 and the impacts of Hurricane Eta and Hurricane Iota will be felt for the next generation.

“We hope not but we expect to have a similar impact from this storm as we had with Eta which might bring more suffering to the people that have already been affected,” Moreira said. “The impact that Hurricane Mitch had in our country was substantial and there’s things that we still haven’t recovered from to this day. It’s a little difficult to think about the challenges we might be facing as a newer generation in Honduras and throughout the region in Central America.”

Moreira thanked the U.S. Armed Forces for its help in bringing relief to Hondurans.

“The U.S. played a very important role in not only rescue missions but rebuilding our country after Hurricane Mitch in ’98 and they are playing a key role currently as well,” Moreira said. “We all feel very thankful for the help we are receiving and I think this is something to feel proud of as Americans. These guys are literally heroes.”

The donation drive will end on Friday, Nov. 20.

The locations to donate the items are at Fifield Hall on Hull Road and the Animal Science Department building located at 2250 Shealy Dr. In Gainesville.

The other drop-off location is 30 minutes south of Tampa which is the Gulf Coast Research and Education Center.

