University of Florida group using dunk tank to bring awareness to national debt

(KGWN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The group Turning Point USA at UF will host an event to bring attention to the national debt.

The “Drowning in Debt” event will feature a dunk tank where people will have the opportunity to dunk the Turning Point UF Executive Board.

The goal of the event is to show people how the national debt affects them.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

